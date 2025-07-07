PHP benefits from rental growth and Irish acquisition
The group is upbeat about the combination with Assura
07 July 2025 - 09:35
Primary Health Properties (PHP) has reported higher earnings at the halfway stage of its financial year, as it benefited from rental growth across its portfolio, a value-accretive acquisition in Ireland and valuation gains.
The UK-based group, which invests in modern primary care facilities in the UK and Ireland, recently made a bid for rival Assura Plc. ..
