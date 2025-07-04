Green-certified commercial properties dominate market

Green-certified commercial properties proved to be the cream of the crop in the real estate market, continuing to outperform their non-certified counterparts across key performance metrics.
According to the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) SA green annual property index, prime and A-grade green offices led growth in 2024, delivering 34% higher gross income per square metre, a more efficient cost-to-income ratio of 39% compared to 46%, and a 30-basis point lower capitalisation rate than their non-certified counterparts...
