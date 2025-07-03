Joburg lures back semigrants as Cape Town’s cost squeeze bites
A growing wave of inward migration sees residents return to Johannesburg in search of better value and practicality
03 July 2025 - 05:00
Cape Town’s high cost of living is benefiting Johannesburg as professionals increasingly head back to SA’s economic hub.
Jonathan Kohler, CEO of Landsdowne, one of SA’s largest residential real estate managers, said Cape Town’s high municipal rates — justified by better services — are squeezing consumers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.