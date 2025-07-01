Hyprop seals R805m deal to sell 50% stake in Hyde Park Corner
01 July 2025 - 19:01
Hyprop has closed a deal to offload a 50% stake in Hyde Park Corner for R805m to Millennium Equity Partners.
The transaction aligns with Hyprop’s strategy to focus on regional malls and increase investment in the Western Cape and Eastern Europe — two of its key growth regions, the group said in a statement. ..
