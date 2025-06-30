MAS to meet full-year earnings guidance

An artists' impression of MAS and Prime Kapital's residential development Silk District in Iasi in Romania. Picture: SUPPLIED
MAS plc, the green property owner and operator focused on Central and Eastern Europe, expects to meet its guidance expectations for the year ended June.
The company, which has retail assets in Romania, Bulgaria, and Poland, said on Monday it expects its results from operations to achieve IFRS basis distributable earnings guidance of between 9.37 to 9.79 euro cents per share.
Consumption remained strong in all Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries where the group operates, during the first five months of the 2025 calendar year, with all its properties benefiting from robust trading.
Like-for-like footfall in the groups directly-owned properties in CEE was slightly above the same period in 2024, and tenants’ sales per square metre exceeded prior year levels by 7%, both in enclosed malls and in open-air malls.
Collection rates for the five-month period ended May were at 99.2%.
Occupancy of Central and Eastern European retail assets, decreased marginally to 97.8% from 98% at the end of December last year, mostly due to the group's disposal of strip malls assets during the period.
The group said construction at Mall Moldova, Iasi, owned by its development joint venture (DJV) with Prime Kapital Holdings, was finalised as scheduled, and the centre opened on April 17. It is Romania’s second super-regional enclosed mall and retail node, and the only one of this magnitude outside of Bucharest.
This is the largest shopping destination in the Moldova region, bringing in the Eastern part of the country over 250 national and international retail brand. Occupancy at opening was over 94% of the centre’s gross lettable area and footfall and tenants’ sales since then have been “exceptional”, MAS said.
On June 6, MAS received notice that the DJV will exercise its put option in respect of the two property extensions built and owned by the venture to existing MAS directly owned properties — the Baia Mare and Roman Value Centres’ extensions.
This acquisition will allow MAS to fully consolidate its position in respect of these properties by directly owning them. The transfer is expected to take place by the end of August.
It expects its results from operations of between 9.37 to 9.79 eurocents per share
