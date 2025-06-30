Lighthouse shines spotlight on European growth with Spanish mall deals
The acquisitions of Alcala Magna in Madrid and Espacio Mediterraneo in Cartagena come amid intensifying competition for prime retail assets
30 June 2025 - 16:39
Lighthouse is doubling down on its growth in Western Europe by pursuing mall acquisitions in the region.
On Monday, the property group said that it had strengthened its European footprint with the acquisitions of Alcala Magna in Madrid and Espacio Mediterraneo in Cartagena, Spain...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.