Business confidence among commercial property brokers falls in second quarter
FNB survey expects overall commercial property sales activity in 2025 to outperform that of 2024
Business confidence among SA’s commercial property brokers declined sharply in the second quarter of 2025, ending a three-quarter streak of improving sentiment and signalling increased caution in the market amid mounting economic and political uncertainty.
According to the latest FNB Commercial Property Broker survey, the percentage of brokers describing prevailing business conditions as “satisfactory” fell from 55% in the first quarter to 40% in the second. The fall comes against a backdrop of subdued economic growth, political instability and escalating diplomatic tension with top international partners...
