Sirius buys strategic industrial property as Germany ramps up defence spending
The €12.9m property is Sirius' third German acquisition this year
26 June 2025 - 10:24
Sirius Real Estate has added a new €12.9m (R266.2m) industrial property to its German portfolio, extending the group’s buying spree this year.
The property is strategically located in Geilenkirchen, a German municipality lying close to the Belgian and Dutch borders, which is home to a large Nato airbase...
