Schroder mulls options to address share discount
The group expects positive developments for the European commercial real-estate sector as interest rates and inflation continue to decline
26 June 2025 - 09:08
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has reported underlying total property returns of 2% at the halfway point of the financial year, driven by a strong income return of 3.3%, which offset a capital return of -1.4%.
Underlying EPRA earnings (earnings from operating activities) for the six months ended March declined to €3.9m before exceptional items compared with the previous period’s €4.3m, driven by high occupancy, a diversified tenant base and high rent collection. Collectively, these factors have helped mitigate the effect of rising interest costs...
