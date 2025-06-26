Hyprop eyes growth in Western Cape and Eastern Europe amid strong tenant demand
The group says it is strongly positioned to make investments, with R1.2bn in cash and R2.2bn in available bank facilities
26 June 2025 - 19:52
Canal Walk owner Hyprop is setting its sights on expansion in the Western Cape and Eastern Europe after strong performance, with solid demand from tenants and steady growth in turnover at its malls locally and abroad.
Despite global economic volatility, its centres in SA and Eastern Europe remained resilient, contributing to year-on-year growth in tenant turnover and trading density, the group said in its pre-close and operational update for the five months to end-May...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.