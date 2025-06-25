Growthpoint launches pedestrian link bridge to unite Sandton precinct
The Sandton Drive bridge between Rivonia Road and Alice Lane will provide a direct, secure crossing
25 June 2025 - 06:00
Growthpoint Properties has broken ground on a new R26m pedestrian bridge linking its flagship office development, The Place at 1 Sandton Drive, with Sandton City.
The project forms part of Growthpoint’s broader investment in Sandton Central, where it holds a significant office portfolio and continues to focus on urban connectivity and infrastructure development...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.