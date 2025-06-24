Sirius gets €150m revolving credit facility
The facility allows Sirius to take advantage of its strong acquisition pipeline in Germany and the UK
24 June 2025 - 09:23
Sirius Real Estate, which owns and operates branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, has secured a new €150m unsecured revolving credit facility, it said on Tuesday.
The facility, with an initial three-year term, has two one-year extension options and incorporates accordions, allowing it to be increased by up to an additional €100m. ..
