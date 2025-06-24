Attacq on track for up to 27% distribution growth on stronger occupancy and collections
Waterfall City owner has a development pipeline of 65,707m² which includes the Aspire residential project
24 June 2025 - 16:06
Waterfall City owner Attacq reported that it was on track to deliver distributable income per share growth of 24%-27% for the full year, driven by a stronger occupancy rate of 93.2% and a robust collection rate of 100%.
The group reported solid monthly trading density growth of 2.2%-7.2%, and concluded 25,483m² in effective new leases, bringing the total to 32,657m²...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.