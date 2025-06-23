Industrial property tops SA real estate returns in 2024 amid rising costs
The industrial returns outpaced the broader direct real estate return of 11.5% and inflation at 5.1%
23 June 2025 - 05:00
SA’s industrial property sector was the star performer in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) SA annual property index for the year ending December 2024, with a total return of 15.2%.
The industrial returns outpaced the broader direct real estate return of 11.5% and inflation at 5.1%, supported by rental growth, stable vacancies and continued demand for logistics and warehousing space, according to the SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa)...
