Assura shares lift after PHP makes higher £1.79bn takeover offer
Assura’s directors recommend unanimously that shareholders accept the increased PHP offer
23 June 2025 - 10:17
Shares in UK-based healthcare real-estate investor Assura jumped more than 5% in early trade on the JSE on Monday, after the group recommended rival Primary Health Properties’ new offer, which values the group at about £1.79bn.
At 9.40am on the JSE Assura's share price was up 5% at R12.30, after earlier hitting a high of R12.35. At the same time, PHP's share price was 4.6% lower at R24.80...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.