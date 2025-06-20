House prices keep rising on lower rates, say FNB, Pam Golding
Continued rate relief expected to support buying activity, particularly in the low- to mid-market segments, barometer reads
20 June 2025 - 05:00
SA’s residential property market is showing signs of renewed momentum, with house prices rising steadily in recent months as interest rate cuts ease pressure on consumers.
While prices rose towards the end of last year, the rate at which they have increased in 2025 has accelerated, with the FNB house price index rising 1.5% in January, 1.7% in February, 2% in March, 2.4% in April and 2.6% in May, as lower borrowing costs improved demand and activity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.