PODCAST | FracProp goes after SA’s fractional property market

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from FracProp

18 June 2025 - 14:16
by Mudiwa Gavaza
FracProp's Monametsi Kalayamotho and Palesa Masiteng. Picture: SUPPLIED.
A new player looking to compete in SA’s growing fractional property ownership market is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Monametsi Kalayamotho, founder at FracProp, and Palesa Masiteng, the company’s chief growth officer. 

FracProp is not just a tech-driven fractional property ownership platform competing with the likes of Purple Group’s EasyProperties. 

In essence, the platform allows multiple individuals to collectively own a fraction of a property.

The sell is simple: buyers can own fractions from as little as R10 or R100, enabling them to access the benefits of property ownership, including monthly rental income, potential capital appreciation, access to premium property assets, reduced risk and shared cost. 

The company is new to the market, looking to attract 100,000 users to its platform. 

As part of the push, FracProp has partnered with FNB’s Stokvel Mortgage Solution, which allows savings groups to invest in property together.

According to Kalayamotho, by enabling fractional ownership in premium developments, the company “is breaking down economic barriers and opening the door for everyday South Africans, from first-time buyers to long-time tenants and stokvels, to own property and grow wealth collectively”.   

Masiteng says their community-first approach “opens a conversation around how access to property ownership can be reimagined more inclusively and sustainably.”

Topics of discussion include: FracProp’s business model; the rise of fractional property ownership in SA; community approaches to ownership; the company’s profile; partnerships; corporate actions; and expansion plans. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

PODCAST | SA’s property sector according to Redefine CEO

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew König, CEO of Redefine Properties
Reach Group marks growth in telecom infrastructure management business

Company specialises in managing communications infrastructure on behalf of property owners and landlords
Pam Golding confirms data breach in SA

The property company says the breach resulted in unauthorised access to personal information stored on its CRM system
Vukile will not make an offer for Capital & Regional

It has not been able to reach agreement with major shareholder Growthpoint on terms
