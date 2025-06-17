Companies / Property

WATCH: Vukile annual profit more than doubles

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Laurence Rapp

17 June 2025 - 19:50
Bonaire shopping centre in Spain is one of the malls in Vukile's Iberian portfolio. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Vukile Property Fund reported that profit for the year to end-March more than doubled to R3.2bn. To find out why, Business Day TV spoke to CEO Laurence Rapp.

Vukile’s portfolio tops R50bn

Corporate activity during the year lays a strong foundation for further growth, the group says
18 hours ago

SA Reit market cap tops R250bn for first time since 2020

After years of underperformance and rising rates the listed property sector may finally be turning a corner
1 week ago

Vukile’s acquisitions boost asset value to more than R50bn

Value of the Iberian portfolio grew 60%, strengthening the firm’s position in Spain and Portugal
2 months ago

