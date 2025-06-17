Heightened geopolitical uncertainty sends traders in search of safety
The focus is there in SA's crucial financial institutions
National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi pushes back, saying her agency is doing a 'fantastic job'
DA federal council chair Helen Zille has officially thrown her hat in the ring to lead Gauteng’s economic hub
Elon Musk’s company proposes to provide more than 5,000 rural schools with fully funded kits and service
Geopolitics and disease outbreaks temper upbeat outlook yet investment and hiring plans remain resilient
Tax agency says the company is liable for unpaid excise duties and levies before takeover in 2017
Israeli defence chief says Supreme Leader could face same fate as Saddam Hussein
Players in the Paris St Germain vs Atletico Madrid match forced to dig in early in the blazing midday sun
There's some oddity to its looks but the new SUV is more luxurious and intelligent
Vukile Property Fund reported that profit for the year to end-March more than doubled to R3.2bn. To find out why, Business Day TV spoke to CEO Laurence Rapp.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Vukile annual profit more than doubles
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Laurence Rapp
Vukile Property Fund reported that profit for the year to end-March more than doubled to R3.2bn. To find out why, Business Day TV spoke to CEO Laurence Rapp.
Vukile’s portfolio tops R50bn
SA Reit market cap tops R250bn for first time since 2020
Vukile’s acquisitions boost asset value to more than R50bn
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.