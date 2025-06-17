Vukile’s portfolio tops R50bn
Corporate activity during the year lays a strong foundation for further growth, the group says
17 June 2025 - 08:02
Vukile’s property portfolio has breached the R50bn mark for the first time in the groups history, with 65% of these assets outside SA.
The group closed the year ended March with an investment portfolio of 33 urban, commuter, township and rural malls in SA, 15 shopping centres and retail parks in Spain and five shopping centres in Portugal...
