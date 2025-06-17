Stor-Age expects rise in distributable income per share of up to 6%
The group says it is well-positioned to expand through its third-party management platform, particularly on the development front
17 June 2025 - 10:39
Self-storage property group Stor-Age Property REIT has reported a 4.6% rise in distributable income per share to 123.01c for the 2025 financial year and expects this to increase by 5%-6% for 2026.
For the year ended March, Stor-Age reported a 7.4% rise in property revenue to R1.3bn, while headline earnings per share were 13.3% higher at 100.97c. However, distributable earnings declined 5.2% to R533.3m...
