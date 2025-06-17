Rental growth at seven-year high signals sustained recovery
Arrears in first quarter decline to 17%, matching the record low set in the fourth quarter of 2023
17 June 2025 - 05:00
SA’s rental market is showing signs of sustained recovery, with rental growth for the quarter climbing to 5.6% — the biggest gain since 5.9% in the third quarter of 2017 and 0.4% above the previous quarter, according to the latest PayProp rental index.
In the first quarter of 2024 the share of tenants in arrears jumped to 18.3% before declining through the year to reach 17.1% in the fourth quarter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.