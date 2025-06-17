Fourways Mall co-owner fights back with appeal against business rescue ruling
Rand Merchant Bank and Investec bring application after company defaults on repayments
17 June 2025 - 05:00
Azrapart, co-owner of Fourways Mall, is appealing a recent high court order placing the company in business rescue after failing to repay debts amounting to R2.3bn.
The creditors are Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and Investec, who brought the application after Azrapart missed repayment deadlines...
