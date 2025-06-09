Retail mall Docks Vauban in the port city of Le Havre, France, which is owned by Lighthouse Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lighthouse Properties on Monday morning increased the amount of its equity capital raise to R300m in the light of strong demand.
Earlier it had announced it planned to raise about R100m through an accelerated bookbuld process. The capital raise, for which Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner, is subject to pricing acceptable to Lighthouse.
“In light of the strong demand in response to the earlier announcement of an equity raise, Lighthouse confirms that it will increase the amount of equity targeted to R300m,” it said.
The group said on Monday that it continued to invest in dominant and defensive malls located in major Western European cities, underpinned by strong economic fundamentals and growth prospects.
In line with its focused capital allocation strategy, Lighthouse acquired four regional malls in Iberia during 2024 and completed a fifth acquisition, Alcalá Magna, in March 2025.
The group signed an exclusivity agreement in February for the acquisition of a further mall in Spain, which is expected to close in June and will increase the company’s exposure to Iberia to about 86%.
“Lighthouse continuously identifies and assesses strategic opportunities, while proactively managing its liquidity to remain well-positioned for value-accretive investments as they arise,” it said.
In September, Lighthouse raised about R500m in a bookbuild.
The group owns properties in France, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and the UK.
Lighthouse Properties lifts capital raise to R300m amid strong demand
The group signed an agreement in February for the acquisition of a further mall in Spain, which is expected to close in June
Lighthouse Properties on Monday morning increased the amount of its equity capital raise to R300m in the light of strong demand.
Earlier it had announced it planned to raise about R100m through an accelerated bookbuld process. The capital raise, for which Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner, is subject to pricing acceptable to Lighthouse.
“In light of the strong demand in response to the earlier announcement of an equity raise, Lighthouse confirms that it will increase the amount of equity targeted to R300m,” it said.
The group said on Monday that it continued to invest in dominant and defensive malls located in major Western European cities, underpinned by strong economic fundamentals and growth prospects.
In line with its focused capital allocation strategy, Lighthouse acquired four regional malls in Iberia during 2024 and completed a fifth acquisition, Alcalá Magna, in March 2025.
The group signed an exclusivity agreement in February for the acquisition of a further mall in Spain, which is expected to close in June and will increase the company’s exposure to Iberia to about 86%.
“Lighthouse continuously identifies and assesses strategic opportunities, while proactively managing its liquidity to remain well-positioned for value-accretive investments as they arise,” it said.
In September, Lighthouse raised about R500m in a bookbuild.
The group owns properties in France, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and the UK.
MackenzieJ@arena.africa
Des de Beer goes big on Lighthouse
Lighthouse Properties to raise R500m in accelerated bookbuild
Lighthouse reports solid increase in headline earnings
Lighthouse disposes of Slovenian mall for nearly €69m
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Fortress expects annual earnings growth of 7.5%
Fairvest looks to refinance more of its debt
PKI ups offer to MAS shareholders for second time
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.