Companies / Property

Lighthouse Properties lifts capital raise to R300m amid strong demand

The group signed an agreement in February for the acquisition of a further mall in Spain, which is expected to close in June

09 June 2025 - 10:01
UPDATED 09 June 2025 - 10:51
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Retail mall Docks Vauban in the port city of Le Havre, France, which is owned by Lighthouse Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED
Retail mall Docks Vauban in the port city of Le Havre, France, which is owned by Lighthouse Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lighthouse Properties on Monday morning increased the amount of its equity capital raise to R300m in the light of strong demand.

Earlier it had announced it planned to raise about R100m through an accelerated bookbuld process. The capital raise, for which Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner, is subject to pricing acceptable to Lighthouse.

“In light of the strong demand in response to the earlier announcement of an equity raise, Lighthouse confirms that it will increase the amount of equity targeted to R300m,” it said.

The group said on Monday that it continued to invest in dominant and defensive malls located in major Western European cities, underpinned by strong economic fundamentals and growth prospects.

In line with its focused capital allocation strategy, Lighthouse acquired four regional malls in Iberia during 2024 and completed a fifth acquisition, Alcalá Magna, in March 2025.

The group signed an exclusivity agreement in February for the acquisition of a further mall in Spain, which is expected to close in June and will increase the company’s exposure to Iberia to about 86%.

“Lighthouse continuously identifies and assesses strategic opportunities, while proactively managing its liquidity to remain well-positioned for value-accretive investments as they arise,” it said. 

In September, Lighthouse raised about R500m in a bookbuild.

The group owns properties in France, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and the UK.

MackenzieJ@arena.africa

Des de Beer goes big on Lighthouse

Meanwhile, Cashbuild is acquiring a 60% controlling stake in Allbuildco Holdings, owner of the Amper Alles hardware chain
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Lighthouse Properties to raise R500m in accelerated bookbuild

The group says it reserves the right to increase the size of the equity raise subject to demand
Companies
8 months ago

Lighthouse reports solid increase in headline earnings

The company declared an interim distribution per share of 1.2166 euro cents
Companies
9 months ago

Lighthouse disposes of Slovenian mall for nearly €69m

The disposal is consistent with Lighthouse's strategy of focusing on dominant and defensive malls in growing regions
Companies
10 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Coronation loses finance chief Mary Anne Musekiwa ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
CEO’s R166m divorce scuppers Barko’s banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Steel sector calls for urgent policy overhaul
Companies / Trade & Industry
4.
CMH in sweeping executive changes
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Capitec, SA’s new biggest bank, gets love from ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Fortress expects annual earnings growth of 7.5%

Companies / Property

Fairvest looks to refinance more of its debt

Companies / Property

PKI ups offer to MAS shareholders for second time

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.