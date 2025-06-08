Fortress expects annual earnings growth of 7.5%
Company expects distributable earnings to reach as much as R2bn
08 June 2025 - 18:19
Logistics property group Fortress has raised its earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year by 7.5%, expecting distributable earnings to reach as much as R2.075bn.
Rising demand for logistics space and low vacancy levels have boosted demand for its properties, the company said in its pre-close operational update for the year to end-June...
