Fairvest looks to refinance more of its debt
The property group says all debt facilities expiring in the next 12 months are to be refinanced
08 June 2025 - 18:01
Property group Fairvest is looking to refinance all its debt that matures in the next 12 months as its finance costs come down after several interest rate cuts by the SA Reserve Bank.
“At face value the current liabilities are higher than the current assets. However, all debt facilities expiring in the next 12 months are expected to be refinanced. Furthermore, the group has access to undrawn debt facilities of R469.6m,” the company said, after the release of its interim results on Friday...
