SA Reit market cap tops R250bn for first time since 2020
After years of underperformance and rising rates the listed property sector may finally be turning a corner
06 June 2025 - 05:00
The combined market capitalisation of SA’s listed property stocks has breached the R250bn mark for the first time in five years.
This marks a stunning turnaround for a sector that fell out of favour with investors in 2020 when Covid-19 rocked the industry and reshaped its future, with office owners particularly affected. ..
