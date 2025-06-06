PKI ups offer to MAS shareholders for second time
PK Investments is now offering €1.40 per share
06 June 2025 - 10:04
PK Investments has increased its offer for property group MAS for a second time.
MAS said in a statement on Friday that it received a letter from PKI notifying it of the company’s intention to increase the cash consideration from €1.10 per share to €1.40 and the maximum cash amount from €80m to €110m...
