Nepi Rockcastle CEO Rüdiger Dany to leave in March
The group has already begun the search for a replacement
05 June 2025 - 13:36
Nepi Rockcastle CEO Rüdiger Dany will step down from his role in March next year, after five years with the property group.
Nepi Rockcastle is one of the biggest listed property companies in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region and on the JSE, with a strong focus on retail assets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.