Property transfers stall amid Joburg deeds office problems
Delays are escalating as deeds go missing while being transferred between units unaccustomed to handling them
03 June 2025 - 10:58
The Johannesburg property market is bracing for lengthy delays and uncertainty as mounting health and safety issues at the city’s deeds office continue to hamper property transfers.
The deeds office building, now over five decades old, has been plagued by infrastructure failures — including non-functional lifts, sewage leaks and recent flooding — that have disrupted operations...
