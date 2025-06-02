Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sirius Real Estate raises full-year dividend 1.7%

Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Coombs, CEO of Sirius Real Estate

02 June 2025 - 16:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sirius CEO Andrew Coombs. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sirius CEO Andrew Coombs. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Sirius Real Estate has lifted its annual dividend. The property firm has declared a second half payout of 3c per share, which takes the total for the year to just more than 6c and reflects a 1.7% increase on the prior period. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s performance in more detail with CEO Andrew Coombs.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kenny Fihla has plenty on his plate at Absa
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Kalagadi’s R7bn debt dispute heads for arbitration
Companies / Mining
3.
Newly independent Valterra ready for milestone ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Moody’s downgrades Sasol outlook amid weak ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Discovery Green signs offtake deal with Overberg ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.