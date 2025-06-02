Sirius Real Estate has lifted its annual dividend. The property firm has declared a second half payout of 3c per share, which takes the total for the year to just more than 6c and reflects a 1.7% increase on the prior period. Business Day TV unpacked the company’s performance in more detail with CEO Andrew Coombs.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sirius Real Estate raises full-year dividend 1.7%
Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Coombs, CEO of Sirius Real Estate
