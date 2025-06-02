Opportunity for Sirius as UK and Germany lift defence spending
Sirius’ full-year profit after tax grew to €178.2m (R3.64bn) from €107.9m a year ago
02 June 2025 - 09:01
Sirius Real Estate has reported higher full-year earnings as its operating platform continues to drive rental and funds from operations growth.
The group has highlighted increased defence spending in the UK and Germany as potential growth opportunities...
