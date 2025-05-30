Sirius sells Pfungstadt business park for €30m
Group has also agreed to purchase a multi-let business park in Lübeck, north Germany, for €12.67m
30 May 2025 - 09:33
Sirius Real Estate has agreed to the sale of a business park in Pfungstadt on the outskirts of Frankfurt, for €30m. Sirius acquired the park in July 2008 for €14.5m.
The owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, has also agreed to purchase a multi-let business park in Lübeck, north Germany, for €12.67m...
