Accelerate to raise further R100m in rights offer
Shares fell 10% in early trade after the announcement
30 May 2025 - 10:53
Shares in Accelerate Property Fund fell 10% in early trade on the JSE on Friday after the group said it intends to proceed with raising R100m by way of an underwritten renounceable rights offer.
In 2023, the group advised it would pursue a potential rights issue of up to R300m. In June 2024, an initial R200m was raised by way of a fully underwritten renounceable rights offer. It said it now intended to raise the remaining R100m...
