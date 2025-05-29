Struggling: Landlords have been hard hit in recent years. Picture: Supplied
Delta Property Fund says net operating income for the 12 months to end-February rose 10% but the group reported a net loss of R104.2m mainly as a result of higher-than-expected credit losses and taxes. Business Day TV gets the lowdown from CFO Fikile Mhlontlo.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Delta Property hit credit losses and higher taxes
Business Day TV speaks to CFO Fikile Mhlontlo
