WATCH: Delta Property hit credit losses and higher taxes

Business Day TV speaks to CFO Fikile Mhlontlo

29 May 2025 - 19:31
Struggling: Landlords have been hard hit in recent years. Picture: Supplied

Delta Property Fund says net operating income for the 12 months to end-February rose 10% but the group reported a net loss of R104.2m mainly as a result of higher-than-expected credit losses and taxes. Business Day TV gets the lowdown from CFO Fikile Mhlontlo.

