Emira reports steady drop in vacancy rates across SA portfolio
Emira restructured the SA portfolio, selling R2.8bn in noncore assets and securing contracts worth R628.3m
29 May 2025 - 15:52
Emira Property Fund reported a steady decline in vacancy rates across its SA portfolio driven by strong leasing activity and targeted asset upgrades that bolstered tenant retention and demand.
Vacancies fell across all commercial sectors, with overall rates dropping from 4.1% to 3.6%. Office vacancies were down to 8.4%, retail was steady at 4.2% and industrial tightened to 0.5%. Residential occupancy remained strong at 97.2%, backed by solid demand and steady rental growth, the group said in its results for the year to end-March...
