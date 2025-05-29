Delta Property Fund reports mixed results amid debt restructuring
While net operating income increased, the Reit recorded a net loss on credit losses and increased taxation
29 May 2025 - 19:11
Delta Property Fund reported a mixed financial performance for the year to end-February as it focused on restructuring debt and optimising its portfolio in response to challenging market conditions.
The group’s net operating income increased by 10.3% to R721.4m, supported by stable rental income, cost containment measures and the disposal of noncore properties, the company said on Thursday...
