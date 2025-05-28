PK Investments lifts offer for MAS
Hyprop is considering buying MAS as part of its plans to grow its footprint in booming Eastern European markets
28 May 2025 - 10:50
PK Investments has increased its offer for property group MAS from €0.85 (R17.25) per share to €1.10 (R22.32).
This comes just days after Hyprop said it was considering buying MAS as part of its plans to grow its footprint in booming East European markets...
