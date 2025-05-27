Exemplar’s distribution surges on robust income

Owner of Alex Mall Exemplar REITail reported strong revenue growth driven by an increase in rental and recovery income which rose from R1.22bn to R1.33bn compared with the previous year.
The increase in rental income, combined with lower interest rates, boosted Exemplar’s final payout to shareholders by 11.4%, highlighting the improved performance of its township-based properties, the group said in its results for the year to end-February...
