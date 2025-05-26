Hyprop eyes Europe expansion with potential MAS bid
MAS shareholders could be offered a share swap or cash alternative
26 May 2025 - 17:26
Hyprop is considering buying MAS as part of its plans to grow its footprint in booming East European markets.
The proposed deal will offer MAS shareholders the option of a share swap or a cash alternative...
