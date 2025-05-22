Companies / Property

WATCH: Spear’s distributable income edges higher

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Quinton Rossi

22 May 2025 - 21:49
Spear CEO Quintin Rossi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Spear, which reported a 3% rise in distributable income per share for the year to end-February, says trading conditions remain constrained and unpredictable, though the SA-listed property sector has shown signs of recovery. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Quinton Rossi for more details.

