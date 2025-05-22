Spear upbeat as Western Cape office market leads national recovery
Occupancy across the company’s core portfolio rose to 97%, with its share price up 25% over the past year
22 May 2025 - 21:50
Spear’s commercial portfolio gained momentum as the Western Cape office market leads a national recovery.
Limited premium space and slow new development in the province are driving demand, positioning the Reit for rental growth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.