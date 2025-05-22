Momentum continues at Shaftesbury’s prime West End portfolio
Since year-end the group has concluded 128 leasing transactions representing £11.3m of new contracted rent
22 May 2025 - 10:31
Shaftesbury Capital continues to experience strong demand for its prime West End portfolio and is seeing strong momentum across its Covent Garden assets.
In a trading statement ahead of its AGM on Thursday, the group said it had experienced strong occupational demand, with 128 leasing transactions representing £11.3m of new contracted rent, 8% ahead of December 2024’s estimated rental value (ERV) and 9% higher than previous passing rents...
