Hammerson ramps up growth drive with Brent Cross deal in UK
The group now has near-total control of the iconic retail destination
21 May 2025 - 15:29
Hammerson has completed a major step in its growth strategy by substantially increasing its ownership in Brent Cross shopping centre in London, UK.
On Wednesday, the group said it had increased its stake in Brent Cross Shopping Centre Trust to 97%, for £186m...
