Eastern Cape leads growth in residential property market

Home loan approvals rise on improved property affordability and easier access to bonds

21 May 2025 - 17:51
by Noxolo Majavu

The Eastern Cape has registered a market-leading position in home loan approvals, overtaking the Western Cape, according to the latest data from BetterBond.

A home loan applications index of BetterBond, one of SA’s largest bond originators, shows mortgage approval rates have improved across all regions, reflecting renewed buyer interest nationwide. ..

