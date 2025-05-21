Eastern Cape leads growth in residential property market
Home loan approvals rise on improved property affordability and easier access to bonds
21 May 2025 - 17:51
The Eastern Cape has registered a market-leading position in home loan approvals, overtaking the Western Cape, according to the latest data from BetterBond.
A home loan applications index of BetterBond, one of SA’s largest bond originators, shows mortgage approval rates have improved across all regions, reflecting renewed buyer interest nationwide. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.