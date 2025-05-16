MAS gets voluntary offer from PK Investments
PKI indirectly holds 152.7-million MAS shares, or 21.8% of its total issued share capital, through its subsidiary PKH
16 May 2025 - 10:06
The board of MAS Real Estate has received a letter from PK Investments (PKI) wherein PKI intends to make a voluntary offer to MAS shareholders to acquire their shares.
PKI — a subsidiary of PKM Development — indirectly holds 152.7-million MAS shares, or 21.8% of its total issued share capital, through its subsidiary PKH...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.