WATCH: Equites posts 8.9% rise in distributable earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Andrea Taverna-Turisan, CEO of Equites Property Fund

15 May 2025 - 20:13
Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Equites Property Fund has reported a strong annual performance from both its SA and UK portfolios, and delivered a near 9% rise in rise in distributable earnings for the year to end-February. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan for more insight.

