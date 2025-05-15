Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Equites Property Fund has reported a strong annual performance from both its SA and UK portfolios, and delivered a near 9% rise in rise in distributable earnings for the year to end-February. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Equites posts 8.9% rise in distributable earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Andrea Taverna-Turisan, CEO of Equites Property Fund
Equites Property Fund has reported a strong annual performance from both its SA and UK portfolios, and delivered a near 9% rise in rise in distributable earnings for the year to end-February. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.