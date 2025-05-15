PPC expects higher earnings as turnaround plan gains pace
Improvement is due to better cost control and savings due to operational efficiencies
15 May 2025 - 08:16
Cement producer PPC expects to report higher full-year earnings thanks to improved cost control and savings from operational efficiencies, which have been implemented as part of the group’s turnaround plan.
The group said in a statement on Thursday that headline earnings per share (Heps) from continuing operations for the year ended March are expected to rise to 37.3c-41c compared with 19c a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.