JSE in compliance crackdown on property groups
SA Reit sector working to regain its status as a preferred investment option’
15 May 2025 - 05:00
Embattled property group Rebosis has lost its real estate investment trusts (Reit) status in what market pundits say marks a decisive shift in the JSE’s enforcement of regulatory standards.
Another firm in the industry, aReit, has also lost its Reit status...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.