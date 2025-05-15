Growthpoint completes phase 2 of Cape Town industrial estate
Expansion of Arterial Industrial Estate forms part of group’s plan to increase its logistics and industrial assets
15 May 2025 - 14:57
Growthpoint has completed phase 2 of its Arterial Industrial Estate in Cape Town, adding 21,831m2 of lettable space.
The expansion is part of the group’s strategy to increase its logistics and industrial assets, now representing 20% of its total SA portfolio...
