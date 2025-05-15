Equites expects higher distributions per share next year

Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Equites Property Fund has declared a distribution per share at the upper end of its guidance and expects this to grow by 5%-7% in 2026.
The specialist owner and developer of prime logistics assets in SA and the UK reported an 8.9% rise in distributable earnings to R1.12bn for the year to end-February.
It declared a final dividend of 67.42c per share, which together with the interim dividend of 66.5c, brings total distributions for the year to 133.92c, 2.1% higher than a year ago. The distribution was at the upper end of its previous guidance of 130c–135c.
Gross property revenue jumped 71.4% to R4.25bn.
Equites’ SA portfolio, valued at R21.1bn, is the cornerstone of its business.
Through an extensive asset recycling programme over the past 24 months, Equites has disposed of several smaller assets, specialised assets or non-ESG (environmental, social and governance) compliant assets. Disposals of R2.4bn were concluded and transferred during 2025.
The resultant portfolio provided high income predictability, and strong rental and capital growth opportunities aligned with Equites’ commitment to its sustainability objectives, it said.
The property portfolio delivered like-for-like rental growth of 5.9% over the period and valuations increased by 6%.
The SA portfolio has a weighted average lease expiry (Wale) of 14.1 years and has no vacancies.
Equites’ UK portfolio delivered strong rental growth over the period, with three assets undergoing rent reviews, resulting in increases of between 19% and 69%.
The UK portfolio has a Wale of 13.1 years, with only a single ancillary unit, representing 1.5% of the UK portfolio, vacant at end-February.
During the year, the group signed six power-purchase agreements, which will generate revenue in the 2026 financial year.
The board expects the dividend per share to increase at an above-inflation rate within a target range of 5%-7% to about 140.62c-143.29c. This was based on the strong tenant base, the completion of several large-scale developments and the certainty of overheads, it said.
